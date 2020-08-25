Death notices

The Examiner

Jackie Dewayne Clinton

Jackie Dewayne Clinton, 78, passed away on August 19, 2020.

Cremation is planned with no formal services at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.

Sandra L. O’Donnell

Sandra “Sandy” Lynn O’Donnell, 68, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 27 at Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, 816-690-4441.

Vicki Lynn Matney-Hutsell

Vicki Lynn Matney-Hutsell, 65, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020.

Cremation is planned with no formal services at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks, 816-252-7900.

Freddie Lyman Maxwell

Freddie Maxwell age 73, Bates City, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be at noon on August 26, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation starts at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Roger Howard Mayhew

Roger Howard Mayhew, 77, went to be with his heavenly Father on August 21, 2020.

The family is planning a memorial service mid-October in Plainville, Kan.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.