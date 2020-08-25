Letter: Focus on America’s gains, not its shortcomings

Staff Writer

The Examiner

Shirley Bulen, Independence

To the editor:

Last Wednesday morning in The Examiner I read the headline “Suffrage commemorations highlight racial divide.” I like to celebrate that people across the nation, citizens who care about this country, all have a voice by voting. It is right and good that all citizens are afforded this opportunity.

What I do not understand is why do we need to be negative. “Highlight the racial divide?” Isn’t the plan to eliminate the racial divide? Or is it not? It seems lately we are doing our best to focus on race and create division where there was not.

Let us look up! Look forward, not backward. We have come a long way. We are not perfect, but the goal of America is to be ONE. To strive for improvement. We have made it where we are by hard work, by the grace of God. Let us continue looking ahead, loving our neighbors, and celebrating our great country. We do not need to focus on negativity. Celebrate the advancements by the hard work of those gone before. Yes, we have more hard work to do, so let us focus on the goodness.