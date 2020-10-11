Letter: U.S. should be even-handed in dam dispute

The Examiner

Haimanot Gebre, Kansas City

To the editor:

I urge Congress to work with the Trump administration on the issue of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a dispute involving Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan. The multi-billion dollar dam is under construction over the Nile River. The project, funded solely by Ethiopians, will lift millions out of abject poverty and reliance on foreign aid.

Advise the Trump administration to:

• Respect Ethiopia’s inherent right to use the Nile River equitably, as a contributor of 86% of the water.

• Maintain an impartial role in negotiations led by the African Union.

• Refrain from threatening to withhold any assistance – direct aid or loans – as a tool to pressure the Ethiopian government to agree to a deal that’s neither fair nor equitable.

• Refrain from encouraging the World Bank and IMF to withhold loans.