Some legislative districts seem to make no sense

The Examiner

John Schofield, Independence

To the editor:

Representatives Kidd and Baker say they are afraid of gerrymandering.

Here's my story: In 2010 Ira Anders was my state representative. His residence was very near the Truman Library, about three blocks from our home. After the redistricting by the Missouri Legislature, Ira Anders was forced out and the Truman Library area is represented by a man from Buckner, over 15 miles away.

So I already have a legislator who I don’t know. How is Amendment No. 3 supposed to help this?