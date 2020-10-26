Flawed 'Clean Missouri' needs to go

The Examiner

Mary Bryant, Independence

To the editor:

Regarding the Clean Missouri issue, Amendment 3 on the ballot, I have been concerned about it from the time it was submitted to voters in 2018. It was flawed from the beginning and I voted against it. It has two completely unrelated issues – one of lobbyist and campaign activities and the other of drawing new legislative districts for Missouri. Did we actually understand what we voted for in 2018? It is still flawed but now we need to focus on the most important issue – that of redistricting. The other issues are very secondary.

It does not make sense to me to rely only on one person, a newly chosen demographer, to make the important decisions on redrawing districts. I like the idea of a bipartisan commission to do this work so there are more checks and balances. I am going to vote “yes” on this amendment as now rewritten.

Please consider this amendment seriously and find out as much as you can about it before you vote.