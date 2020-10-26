Applaud those who trained and achieved

The Examiner

Vani Patel, Blue Springs

To the editor:

With all the chaos around COVID-19, athletes who were getting ready to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics were simply forgotten about. We need to do something to commemorate these athletes for all the hard work they put in for the Games.

Many of the athletes who qualified for the Olympics don’t automatically earn a spot in the 2021 Olympics. Not only is this inequitable, but it’s also unreasonable.

So what does this letter do for the athletes? Do they hope for the best and continue to train? Do they continue on with their lives, knowing they qualified for the Olympics, but didn’t get to compete?

After hearing of the cancellation of hte games, many athletes went back to college to continue their education. Swimmer Madisyn Cox’s coach said, “Her plan was to start medical school after the Olympics. … I don’t know if she’s going to continue to swim or not.” Many athletes are faced with this same predicament.

The games were canceled for a good reason, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we can’t do anything to honor these athletes. Getting to the Olympics isn’t an easy feat achievable by anyone. It takes deduction and commitment, and we have to do something to show the athletes that we applaud them for getting that far.