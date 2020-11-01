Letter: Do the right thing, and make a better community

The Examiner

Jim Turner, Independence

To the editor:

Suppose this is the city that hunkered to defeat the coronavirus. Businesses reopened to all who wore masks.

We got good press and media coverage for our leadership. People looking for jobs, or something to do, came here to explore what we offered.

If we have a chance to defeat coronavirus, reopen the economy and welcome social justice, we ought to take that chance. The opportunity is here and now.