Democrats’ actions have caused much division

The Examiner

Chuck Presley, Independence

To the editor:

This is in response to the Examiner opinion page of Nov. 10.

You said we needed more normal, respectable leadership. Others called for healing and coming together. I couldn’t agree more. To cure an illness we need to find the cause.

Here’s what I remember. I remember the Democrats yelling impeachment before DJT was even inaugurated. They boycotted his inauguration. I saw the Democratic speaker of the house rip up a copy of the State of the Union Address on national TV. I remember the circus presided over by Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff. I remember the Robert Mueller investigation spending three years and $30 million of taxpayer money to find out what they already knew. Nothing.

Now some Democrats are calling for a blacklist of those who worked for, or supported DJT. Sounds like a plan to me.

No, it wasn’t the Republicans who divided the country. It was the Democrats' hatred for all things Trump. Yes, I am a Republican, but I did not vote for Trump in the 16 primaires. That’s my opinion.