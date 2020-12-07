City and especially its mayor have stepped up

The Examiner

Bob Inman, Independence, retired disease and intervention specialist, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

To the editor:

Independence is wrapping up its COVID-10 saliva testing program this week, due I am told to the lack of additional federal and county funding. I have been a volunteer with this program for some time now and I want to give a shout out to the city of Independence for setting up and running this vital program in this time of national public health emergency.

And in particular, I would like to give my thanks to our mayor, Eileen Weir, for her active participation in this vital program. I have worked several shifts each week with this program. On several occasions I have had the honor of working right beside our mayor, or Eileen, as we like to call her. Gowned-up and masked, tablet in hand, she has helped register people for testing when they did not have a phone to register themselves. She has also spent many hours on the phones helping to notify people of their need to isolate due to their positive test results and their need to inform contacts to quarantine, thus helping to stop the further spread of infection in our community. She has shown great compassion and empathy for the people of our community in these difficult and trying times.

Her job, particularly in these times, is not an easy one. She has to constantly weigh and balance the economic, business, and public health needs of our community. And she always strives to do this with grace, compassion and dignity. Thank you, Mayor Eileen, for your great kindness and concern for our city and its people. We could use many more of you at the state and national levels.