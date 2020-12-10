Searching for just the right word

The Examiner

With plenty of politics, a pandemic and the politicization of the pandemic, it’s been a rough time. And the language always takes beating.

Word or phrase of the year? Take your pick: coronavirus, COVID-19, ZOOM, herd immunity, virtual, touchless, doom scrolling, new normal and its ugly cousin, back to normal.

And as a wise philosopher – former Royals manager Buddy Bell, as I recall – once said, it can always get worse. Educators tend to be the worst pushers of jargon – and we wonder why the nation lacks critical thinking – but the MBA crowd is right there with them. There must be a required class in euphemism and trying to sound smart without saying anything new.

One company brags of a successful “capital raise.” Verbs get turned into nouns, and vice versa, all the time, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. Another promises to “move the needle” of your droopy sales, and if you ignore that email you can be assured that they will ping you again when they circle back.

These days things launch all the time. That’s not really how that word works. Things – rockets, products, footballs – are launched. By people. People do the launching. Products do not create themselves and present themselves to the world, as if by magic. Again, critical thinking.

But they do wear us down over time. We now say things like synergy, analytics, content and proactive with a straight face. Value proposition could be next.

The amber full moon was overhead. It was quiet on the balcony, and they are at last alone. They enjoyed a moment of simple silence in each others’ company.

Then he dropped to one knee and looked into her eyes.

“Look, babe, the value prop is this: Our merger of equals would yield a happy home, children and perhaps grandchildren, long-term benefits accreting to the bottom line and possibly a world-changing, data-driven, results-oriented legacy.”

She, a business journalist, whispered, “Yes. A hundred times yes. This is the best tie-up ever.”

At least the marketing people are reasonably upfront about it. It is reliably reported that you no longer want just buzz but “brand heat.” One aim of your marketing is that your content showing up on mobile devices be “thumb-stopping.” Got all that?

It gets weirder. Your customer’s relationship with your brand going forward – another odious phrase that needs to be going backward – will likely be “phygital,” meaning it has both physical and digital elements.

That actually sounds about right. We live through our phones, and the pandemic has accelerated that trend. Apple and Amazon are too busy to even count their money. If the iPhone could somehow deliver an IRL cold beer and hot cheeseburger, like how they got their food on “Star Trek,” it would be game over.

Everyone is complaining about life in the age of Zoom, but even once we get clear of the pandemic that one is likely to last. I suspect we like being a nation in pajamas.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at jeff.fox@examiner.net or on Twitter @FoxEJC.