Local virus cases better but still high

By The Examiner staff

While new COVID-19 cases continue to drop locally, positive test percentages remain far higher than desired.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City, the rolling seven-day average of new cases was at 88 on Friday, down from 101 a week earlier and more than 140 the week before that. Friday’s average marked the lowest seven-day average since late October.

The department confirmed nearly 900 additional cases last week for 22,585 total since the pandemic began. The case total as of Monday morning included 24 deaths in the last week for 230 total. Of those deaths, 130 were people age 70-89.

While the rate of case totals has dropped, the rolling 14-day positive test percentage was at 26.5 percent Friday, up nearly 1 percent from the previous week. In EJC, the 14-day average has not been below 20 percent since the beginning of November and hasn’t been below 25 percent since Nov. 9, and health officials have advised a 14-day average of 10 percent or lower to indicate lower community spread.

The overall positive test percentage in EJC is 17.7 percent positive as of Friday – again slightly higher from the previous week.

As of last Wednesday, the Kansas City Health Department had confirmed more than 28,500 cases and 349 total deaths since the pandemic began, including 23 deaths over the prior week.

According to the dashboard maintained by the Mid-America Regional Council, as of Sunday, there have been more than 117,400 confirmed cases and 1,402 deaths, including 88 deaths and an additional 5,000 cases confirmed over the past week. The previous weeks’ additions had been more than 7,000 and 8,800 cases.

Also according to MARC’s dashboard, new hospitalizations in the nine-county metro area continued to slowly dip, from 178 a week earlier to 168 on Friday.

Available hospital beds in the metro rose from about 32 percent the previous two weeks to 37 percent on Friday, while 15 percent of beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients – a slight increase last week. Available ICU beds rose about 5 percentage points to 21 percent, and COVID-19 patients account for 33.5 percent of those, a slight increase from last week.

All hospital figures are based on seven-day rolling averages.