Lift the shadow of nuclear terror from our lives

The Examiner

Jim Hannah, Independence

The world has said “No more!” to biological and chemical weapons, to landmines and cluster munitions. Such weapons of mass and indiscriminate destruction are deemed inhumane, banned by international treaty as universally unacceptable.

On Jan. 22 another weapon of mass destruction will be added to the global scrap heap of delegitimized terror: nuclear weapons. On that day celebrations will be held throughout the world to observe the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

By provision of the treaty, signatory nations declare nuclear weapons illegal under international law, and pledge themselves to not develop, manufacture, test, possess, transfer, acquire, stockpile, deploy, station, use, or threaten to use nuclear weapons.

One hundred and twenty-two of the 193 member nations of the United Nations approved the treaty in July 2017. While none of the nine nuclear-armed states or their umbrella nations have yet signed the treaty, the world has clearly spoken against the renewed nuclear arms race and the omnicidal prospects of the world’s 13,400 nukes.

So on Jan. 22, breathe easier. And at 2 p.m. that Friday join the local PeaceWorksKC.org celebration at the J.C. Nichols fountain, 47th Street and J.C. Nichols Parkway on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. Finally, after 75 years, the nuclear cloud overshadowing the world is beginning to lift!