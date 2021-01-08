America needs repentance and God’s blessing

The Examiner

Richard L. Thompson, Buckner

To the editor:

If you are one of the many who are concerned about the United States of America and the direction this country is headed, I would like to ask you to join the people of all denominations in Eastern Jackson County to test the theory that history can repeat itself.

When Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 97, designating April 30, 1863, as a National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Repentance for this nation to return to God, history records that the very next day, May 1, 1863, a series of events took place that affected the strategy of the Civil War. By July 1-3, 1863, the North won major battles at Gettysburg and Vicksburg, turning the tide of the war.

Do you feel we, the people, are in need of unity and a return to God's providence? If your answer is yes, mark your calendar for Sunday, January 17, 2021, and join us for a Day of Prayer, Fasting and Repentance. Let this be a day for all citizens and those who love the United States to ask for God's help in healing our land.

If we truly are to be one nation, under God, then we should make every effort to recognize that to be God's people, we have to act like God's people. We too struggle with these difficult times in Eastern Jackson County, but we plan to observe Jan. 17 as a day of unified prayer, fasting and repentance. Please join us. We need you!