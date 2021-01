The Examiner

Wilson Winch, Independence

To the editor:

The Examiner opinion on Jan. 2 ran under the headline “Senator Hawley is out of line on contesting vote,” referring to his plan to object to the vote of the Electoral College.

Did The Examiner criticize the several Democrats who objected during the Electoral College vote when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election? I don’t think so. Your hypocrisy is showing.