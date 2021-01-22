Letter criticizing elected officials shouldn't have been printed

The Examiner

Connie Guthrie, Independence

To the editor:

I have had my share of writing to the editor. On Tuesday, while reading this letter from Mr. Hannah (“Remember which elected leaders embraced the election lies”) I immediately became angry, frustrated and totally put out. “Trump’s fantasy of a stolen election” really hit a nerve. The sheer stupidity of people. I am NOT alone. Anyone with a non-biased mind would have seen voter interference. As for supporting the Republicans who STOOD up and spoke the truth, hooray for them.

I do believe this letter from Mr. Hannah SHOULD not have been printed. He could buy an ad for that. This does give me a very low opinion of your newspaper.

Biden is calling for everyone to come together, peace, unity. Well, it better start here in Independence. This letter is only going to further divide. IF I ever go to the election polls again, I am 70 years old and after seeing this last one, I have lost all faith in an honest election.

I will remember who came forward and spoke the truth and stood for the Constitution. This letter is also endorsed by my husband, David Guthrie.