Voters won't forget Hawley's misdeeds

The Examiner

Judy Wanager, Oak Grove

To the editor:

Senator Josh Hawley, by throwing up his fist in agreement to the mob who invaded the Capitol of our free United States of America, in my view has forever tainted his name and what he stands for. The voters now know, in case there were any doubts before.

Senator Hawley also tried to put a dark shadow on the great historical city of Lexington, Mo. The strong voters of Missouri see this and won't allow him to be in office past one term. Voters remember this.

My two sons were born in the great city of Lexington, Mo., in the early 1960s, so my family and I will always have a soft spot for this great city by the river and its history.