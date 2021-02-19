Attacks on Trump and Hawley are full of hypocrisy

The Examiner

S. Mercer, Blue Springs

To the editor:

I’m so tired of seeing the blame being put on then-President Trump and Josh Hawley on what happened on Jan. 6. I would have thought differently had they led the group into the White House. They did not condone any violence.

It’s so hypocritical that a “blind eye” was turned on the many cities where there were riots, violence and destruction, and there was no uproar, no action to stop it, and no one held accountable.

We, as individuals, should be held responsible for our actions and not put the blame on others,