U.S. must re-engage to limit Iran's nuclear goals

The Examiner

Steve Kellogg, Independence

To the editor:

As Iran and the United States continue to posture for armed conflict, we should remember that this escalation grew out of the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) known at the Iran nuclear deal and subsequent implementation of a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. Because sanctions prevent Iran from easily accessing international banking systems to purchase medical supplies during the pandemic, as well as maintain its economy, Iran can be pushed into a no-win choice, and the U.S. can be drawn into another war.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed SJ 68 directing the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran not authorized by Congress in March 2020, which the president vetoed in May 2020, leaving open the possibility of war under existing Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs).

The new administration needs to return to the JCPOA with Iran. And Congress needs to remove was as an easy choice solution by repealing the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs, which administrations have used to prosecute wars in the Middle East for the past 20 years without any further consideration from Congress.