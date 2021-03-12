Support Independence schools and students with a yes vote

The Examiner

Ann Franklin, Independence

To the editor:

Please support the kids in the Independence School District by voting yes on April 6 for the no-tax-increase bond issue.

I’ve lived in Independence for 55 years and am a retired public school teacher. After retirement, I served on the Independence school board for 12 years. My granddaughters graduated from Truman High School. I have been engaged with public schools in many capacities – student, teacher, parent, grandparent, board member, patron – and understand the tremendous benefits to the community that result from quality schools.

Following the district’s long-range plans, this bond issue will fund projects including upgrading performing arts facilities at all high schools and middle schools, repairing and replacing playground equipment at elementary schools, and securing entrances at schools where needed.

As a board member, I was privileged to interact with school board members from across the state. It became clear to me that school districts in Eastern Jackson County are highly regarded throughout the state. ISD ranks among the best and deserves the support of us who live here and depend on quality education for the futures of our children and our city.

Please vote yes on April 6.