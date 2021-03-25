What will get canceled next?

The Examiner

Now, I’m going out on a limb here. Way out. So far out, that it’s eminently possible I will fall off, or will be forced off, go kerplunk in the pansies, never to be heard of again.

Don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough. There obviously is a very thick line between old-fashioned courtesy and politeness, and coming to the realization that you can’t hold back for one minute more. Well, I’ve been inching to that point for quite a while now, and Vesuvius-like, I must erupt.

As a white, female Christian, I am but one squidge above a white, male Christian evidently. My gender has somehow elevated me to that penultimate low. I am, however, judged, just like my male counterparts, by virtue of the color of my skin, to be a white supremacist. No trial, no judge or jury – I am white, therefore I am guilty.

Despite the fact that I’ve achieved sixty (mouth-full-of-sox) years of age, I can safely say I am supreme over nothing. I have managed, without any trouble whatsoever, not to shoot anybody, even though I have lived all my life with the likes of Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd wielding weapons.

I have managed to attain the autumnal years of my being completely indifferent to that plastic toy tuber, not caring a jot whether it’s Mr. or Mrs. Potato Head.

I have managed with a smile on my face to be called she, girl, woman, old bag, Ma’am, Miss or Missus.

I read books – and recommend them thoroughly. I was never a Dr. Seuss fan, believing that to teach my gorgeous daughter nonsense words while she was learning to read was not terribly helpful. I did not create a hue and cry over it, believing that, funnily enough, we humans all have our own wills, and we are therefore at liberty to make up our own minds. To now have certain Seuss titles going out of print because of racism is so patently stupid, it takes my breath away.

From what I hear, Columbia University is planning, in the name of inclusion, to have multiple graduation celebrations – one for blacks, another for Asians, one for Native Americans, one for LatinX, one for the LGBTQ community, and one for FLI students, this apparently meaning first generation and/or low income. These will be in addition to commencement, the university added, just to cover its well-padded-with-dollars bottom.

Excuse the hell out of me, but if that doesn’t shriek racism, I have obviously lost the plot.

Colleges have decided the classics, Shakespeare included, are all very last year and will no longer be taught. You are trying to tell me that the greatest writer in English history is passe? Oh, but I forgot – you’re no longer teaching history as it actually occurred, are you? No, you’re teaching anti-American propaganda, a fact that the good governor of Florida has outlawed – good for him!

God save us all. I am supremely tired of being expected to bow to those who have decided they would rather live their lives as potential victims, rather than as flawed, imperfect humans.

I want to go and address Congress, which should at least do something. My opening line will be, “What the hell are you thinking? When did our way of life become so intolerable you are condoning the cancellation of our culture?”

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.