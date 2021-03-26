Missouri legislators are not looking out for us

The Examiner

Ellen Wentz, Kirkwood, Mo.

To the editor:

Heads up, Missouri citizens. Your elected legislators and government are lying to you. Our state has a $300 million surplus due to receiving money from the CARES Act, money for expanding Medicaid and The American Rescue Plan. Yet our state legislators want to cut the money they give to people with disabilities, to food stamps for children being raised by their grandparents, and they don’t want to help people trying to live on the minimum wage to be able to afford to go to the doctor by expanding Medicaid.

Instead they are falsely telling you if Missouri wants to help people in need, they will have to cut money to our schools. This is absolutely untrue. You have to ask yourself, why are they trying to make life more miserable for the person flipping your burger, stocking the shelves at Walmart and helping your grandmother take a bath? What do they get out of it? Do they just want our state to fail? This is wrong and they need to hear from you now!

This is where you will find the contact information for your state legislator: https://house.mo.gov/legislatorlookup.aspx. The best way to get their attention is to call during the day when their legislative assistant has to take their time to answer your call and talk with you. Other options are to leave a phone message or send a written message. Tell them to help Missouri pull itself out of poverty and to be truthful to us.