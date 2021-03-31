Together, we can make good things happen

The Examiner

Before I launch into this week’s musings, I want to say a very heartfelt thank you for the outpouring of support for last week’s offering. It really does the heart glad to know, not only are you supported, but that you’re not writing in a vacuum – that you, dear and gentle readers, are out there and the fact that you take the time to write to me week in and week out is truly gratifying.

And now, for the news….

Sir and I, you will be positively giddy to know, are now two fully immunized human beings. We had our second COVID shot last Friday.

I would like to doff my lid – tip my hat – and say a general huzzah and good on you mate to Truman Medical Centers.

With almost military-like organization, the entire process, from making the initial appointment, through to the last passing out their doors, TMC proved to be incredibly efficient. Not only that, but the staff made the procedure truly painless.

At all stages, from checking in to leaving, we were treated with good humor and kindness. Even the shot itself didn’t produce a wince from me. Following the jab, we had to wait 15 minutes to ensure we didn’t show evidence of shuffling off this mortal coil, and it was good to see that all who waited this probationary period showed no ill effects at all while we were there.

I’m not sure if having had the flu vaccine helped, but neither of us suffered any side effects to speak of with the exception of a sore arm for a day or two.

It would be lovely to think we could now have a ceremonial mask-burning party, but alas, we are still required to wear them when not at home. I’ve heard a lot of grumbling about this, but come on people, think about it.

If you walk in, maskless, to the grocery store, how are the customers and staff supposed to know you’ve had your shots and that you’re not just being a Karen about the whole thing and refusing to en-mask because you don’t want to be told what to do, I ask you?

Our president bemoaned the fact that, prior to his ascension, there were not enough vaccines, nor enough needles, nor people to administer the shots. I hope he enjoyed his last December given that the vaccine had only just come out.

What an incredible feat this whole vaccine business has been. Operation Warp Speed was founded May 12 last year, and the first shots were administered Dec. 14, so it stands to reason that there were not millions of doses available by the end of 2020.

I am a firm believer in heaping praise, so let’s give praise where praise is due. High praise to my lovely nurses who stabbed with utmost gentleness. And gobsmacked praise to the thousands upon thousands of scientists who worked so hard to produce a safe and effective answer to this pandemic nightmare.

And let’s not forget our last president who helped initiate this almost inhuman effort. See what can happen if we all work together?

