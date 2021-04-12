Columnist laid it all on the line

The Examiner

Doris Childers , Independence

To the editor:

Bravo! Bravo!

I do not often read the opinion articles, but Annie Dear's column (The Examiner, March 26, "What will get canceled next?") sure caught my eye. It is so refreshing to know there are others who hold the same opinions.

I sometimes wonder what this world is coming to these days.

I usually never comment on articles either, but I just wanted you to know that I definitely agree with Annie, and I appreciate her bravery.