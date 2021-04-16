Independence council made right decision on flag

The Examiner

Paul Gage, Independence

To the editor:

I want to commend the Independence City Council for its decision to not fly the LGBTQ flag in front of City Hall. It would have only brought more division in the city instead of any togetherness.

I do not believe that any elected official of the city, county or state should display anything outside of their own area of work that shows their personal belief or lifestyle. An elected official is to represent all the citizens of their area of authority and not favor any group within the community.

The motto, “Independence for All” should mean exactly that – FOR ALL – and not to the exclusion or inclusion of any particular interest, lifestyle, beliefs or whatever. Again, thank you, City Council.