Why go looking for an argument?

The Examiner

The owner of C4 Coffee in Lisbon, Ohio has announced that if you voted for Joe Biden, or if you support gender-neutrality, he doesn't want your business.

Who are these people who are barging into coffeehouses and announcing how they voted, or how they are to be addressed?

Isn't ordering coffee intimidating enough? What's a venti?

In a video, owner Adam Newbold states:

"If you voted for Joe Biden, don't buy our coffee, it's not for you. If you believe there was nothing wrong with this election ... don't buy our coffee. It's not for you. If you feel that America is on the right track and there's nothing wrong with gender-neutral, don't know which bathroom to use, use whichever bathroom you feel like during the day ... don't buy our coffee cause it's not for you."

It's a curious strategy for a new small business, which typically needs all the customers it can get, and particularly for one in Lisbon, whose history as a center for abolition and women's voting rights is well known.

Newbold is a former Navy SEAL, which means he risked his life for this country and the freedoms that set us apart from so much of the world – like voting for who you want and living how you want.

His policy seems to imply that Biden voters and gender-neutral people can't possibly love their country, too.

Newbold was in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 insurrection but said he never took part in the violence.

That's good to hear because assaulting police officers with Blue Lives Matter flags, trying to upend the election process, threatening to lynch the vice president and defecating in the halls of the Capitol Building based on a lie that the election was stolen would be the antithesis of what it means to be an American.

So, if a suspected Biden voter or gender-neutral ally wandered into C4 Coffee, would they really be refused service? That would be as wrong as the Washington restaurants that sent some famous members of the Trump administration packing.

The great appeal of coffee shops isn't really the coffee - it's about being a place that feels welcoming, made better by coffee. After all, we can drink coffee at home. People take the trouble to visit coffeehouses because they are conducive to good conversation and the free exchange of ideas.

Imagine the amazing stories Newbold must have from his days as a SEAL.

Let's be clear, Newbold has every right to his beliefs, but his policy seems self-defeating and an argument looking for a place to happen.

Meanwhile, Kaitlin Bennett, who has turned provocation into performance art, posted a picture of herself in her kitchen chopping carrots, along with a statement: "You know what makes me feel the most empowered as a woman? It's not getting an abortion or rapping about (expletive). It's being a good housewife and cooking for my husband. Don't fall for the lies of feminism."

Now, there's not a thing in the world wrong with being a traditional homemaker or cooking for one's family. If you want to be the second coming of Betty Crocker or out-clean Marie Kondo, that's what America's all about.

Bennett, who gained national media attention by traipsing around the Kent State campus with an AR-15, then later hawking "Trump is My King" T-shirts, is thirsty for fame and does such things knowing full well they will spark conversation and attention.

One can't help but think that if Bennett were offered a show on Fox, she'd drop those carrots like a bad habit.

Reach Charita Goshay at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com.