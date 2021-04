The Examiner

Barbara Bender, Independence

To the editor:

Has an American president ever been impeached for incompetence?

This administration’s first 100 days showed an unparalleled border crisis (we simply cannot afford to accept every disadvantaged person in the world unconditionally), possible renewal of the Iran agreement as well as the EU, interest rates and taxes going up as well as gas prices. What will happen in the next 100 days?