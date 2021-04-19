Vaccination event at the stadium went very well

The Examiner

Judy Wanager, Oak Grove

To the editor:

I would like to comment on how well the COVID-19 vaccinations by appointments only were handled at Arrowhead Stadium on March 20. My son and I received our vaccinations, and from the time we pulled in to the time we left was a total of about 25 minutes, and that’s counting the 15 minutes wait time after receiving our vaccinations in case of an adverse reaction. The National Guard did a great job with keeping the traffic moving in and out and also helping with vaccinations.

This was wonderful that Missouri used his area for a drive-through vaccination site. I would encourage them to continue to have them. Besides being handy, everyone is treated with kindness and with respect.

The whole situation went well! Happily, by the way, we had no adverse reactions!