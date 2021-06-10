Giving award to Senator Blunt is a betrayal of Truman's service and values

The Examiner

J. Martin Kerr, Independence

To the editor:

I note with dismay and disappointment the awarding of the Harry S. Truman Public Service Award to Senator Roy Blunt. This is the highest honor bestowed by the city of Independence to a public servant who typifies the values and character of President Truman.

To liken Roy Blunt to Harry Truman would bear out the unavoidable conclusion that these two have as much in common as salt and pepper. For instance:

Roy Blunt got three draft deferments to avoid service in the Vietnam War, he opposes women’s reproductive rights, he doesn’t believe in global warming, he has an “A” rating from the NRA and opposes any reasonable gun-control legislation, he is opposed same-sex marriage, has opposed collective bargaining for public safety employees and in general has spent decades opposing union organizing, has opposed campaign-finance reform, has supported proposals to privatize Social Security, and has opposed Obamacare and supports a health-care system ted to the private health-insurance industry.

Recently Mr. Blunt has opposed the vote to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. This following his twice voting to acquit President Trump of serious violations of his presidential duties.

The perversity of this award requires us to ignore the fact that Mr. Blunt has made a career cutting taxes for the rich, union busting and deregulating corporations, all at the expense of working people. He falls far short of the dedication, honesty and integrity that Harry Truman displayed over his entire life as a public servant, putting the common man first. Harry Truman’s life was one of service to “We the People.” Roy Blunt’s public life has been about him taking care of the wealthy, the powerful and himself.

My dog’s name is Harry Truman. He shares more in common with Mr. Truman than Mr. Blunt, who shares little of the core values of our former “Man from Independence.”