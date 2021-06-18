Independence – a city of good and helpful neighbors

The Examiner

Bernie Brennan, Independence

To the editor:

Recently I was reminded of what a neighborly city Independence is.

During the recent thunderstorm, a tree fell down in my yard. One of my neighbors spent many hours helping to clear the debris. Another, although unable to help physically, helped by offering ideas. Finally, another neighbor although unable to help physically offered to help financially.

I would like to have the opportunity to thank each of them for their help and for reminding me of what a great group of people live here. Thank you to you all.