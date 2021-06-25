City should apologize for hurting Truman's good name

The Examiner

Marvin Sands, Independence

To the editor:

Recently the Harry S. Truman Public Service Award was presented to Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri. Blunt has announced his decision not to seek an additional term as a senator. Typically, this award is presented by the city of Independence to an individual who exemplifies the character, the example and the values of President Harry Truman.

Roy Blunt doesn’t exemplify any of these traits and quite frankly never has. He is so far removed from these kinds of character traits that it absolutely boggles the mind how anyone from the city could possibly even consider Blunt for this kind of recognition. Quite frankly this is a real embarrassment and although it will not happen, those members of the city who approved this should apologize to every citizen in this city for degrading the Truman Public Service Award. As I said – a real embarrassment!!

Let’s consider a few points:

• Recently Blunt was supposed to appear in the Senate for a vote to determine whether a commission would investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt. He did not appear. Mr. Truman would never shirk his sworn duty to not show up and uphold his allegiance and therefore vote on this important issue.

• Former President Truman also served his country in World War I as a xaptain in the United States Army. Roy Blunt got three draft deferments to avoid serving during the Vietnam War.

• Roy Blunt opposed collectively bargaining while Mr. Truman supported organized labor.

• Roy Blunt has often supported privatizing Social Security while Mr. Truman was an ardent supporter of this program for its intended purpose.

• Roy Blunt has consistently voted against and never has supported the Affordable Health Care Act, which the Supreme Court just recently voted by a 7-2 majority to continue so more than 24 million Americans can have access to decent health care while Mr. Truman was an ardent supporter of a national healthcare system.

• Roy Blunt is nothing more than a partisan fall-in-line with “Moscow Mitch” McConnell and his Senate hierarchy to ensure that the powerful and wealthy are taken care of while Mr. Truman was fighting for the common men and women who were making every attempt they could to eke out a living for their families.

I could go on and on concerning this embarrassment and this travesty that has now been committed by those members of the city of Independence who committed this devastating error. Each one of them owes all of us citizens a sincere apology. Do you think we’ll get it? Not a chance and that is so unfortunate.