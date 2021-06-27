Columnist on the mark about these confusing times

The Examiner

Sharon McBroom, Independence

To the editor:

Just finished reading Annie Dear’s column on bandwagons (The Examiner, June 16, “Parties have their excesses, and parties do end”). It was as usual so enjoyable.

I agree with you. Makes me wonder just where common sense has gone in our time in history. What a confusing time for our young little ones. What a crazy world that they have to grow up in.

Anyway, just wanted to say how much I enjoy reading her articles. Keep going!

