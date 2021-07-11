Congress needs to reassert its wartime powers

The Examiner

Steve Kellogg, Independence

To the editor:

On June 17, the US House of Representatives voted 268 to 161 to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force against Iraq by passing HR 256. In co-sponsoring the bill, Missouri Congresspersons Bush and Cleaver helped open a new era for Congress to reclaim its Article 1 constitutional authority to declare war.

Prior to passage, the Executive Office of the President issued a statement of administration policy supporting passage of HR 256, indicating the United States has no ongoing military activities that rely solely on the 2002 AUMF as a domestic legal basis, and repeal of the 2002 AUMF would likely have minimal impact on current military operations.

It is up to Senators Blunt and Hawley to join their Senate colleagues in voting to pass Senate Joint Resolution 10 (SJ Res 10) to repeal the authorization for use of military force against Iraq that was originally passed in 2002 for a mission that has now ended while U.S. Forces remain in Iraq at the request of the Iraqi government under a strategic framework agreement signed in 2008.