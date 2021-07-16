Letters from local Scouts

The Examiner

The Scouts of BSA Troop 347 have written letters as part of their work on a merit badge.

Independence needs more and better basketball courts

Noah Waters, Independence

To the editor:

Independence has some very nice parks, trails, tennis courts and baseball fields. The one thing that it does not have enough of is basketball courts. The few basketball courts that Independence has need some upgrades.

I live around Luff Elementary in Independence and there is no access to any decent basketball courts to play on, Some of the basketball courts in Independence just need a few little changes and upgrades to them, but some just need a whole new upgrade on the whole court.

I just hope that these changes can be made sooner than later so more and more kids can go outside and enjoy the nice weather and just have fun playing outside and playing basketball.

Obesity takes a toll on United States

Tatum Etherton, Independence

To the editor:

Obesity is ruining America. According to studies 42% of Americans are obese. This is bad because that means that 42% Americans are at a heightened risk for heart conditions and other health problems, and they need change or bad stuff will happen.

Use less plastic, and help save rivers and oceans

Jameson Cox, Independence

To the editor:

In current times, over 12,000 tons of plastic are consumed by marine life every year, killing over 100,000 marine animals each year.

The usage and ocean littering of plastic has formed a trash island in the Atlantic Ocean that is about 20 million square kilometers, and it is still growing. It is estimated that by 2030, 53 million metric tons of plastic will be in oceans, lakes and rivers.

The over usage of plastic around the world is slowly killing our planet, as well as its inhabitants. Using less plastic or recycling the plastics you use will help slow down the flow of garbage to oceans, lakes and rivers.

Data to help choose your ride

Daniel Peckham, Lexington

To the editor:

According to Chloe L. in "Differences Between Challenger SRT Hellcat and Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody," as of April 13, 2018 there’s no difference between the engine in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and the Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Both vehicles are equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI SRT Hellcat V8 engine that produces 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

What I really like is the Widebody model of the Challenger SRT Hellcat. It has fender flares that are 3.5 inches wider than the Challenger SRT Hellcat. Because of the extra width there is room for wheels and tires that are 1.5 inches wider than the tires on the Challenger SRT Hellcat. Since the tires are wider the vehicle has more grip, which results in a faster take-off.

The main different between the two cars is the body style, I am partial to the Widebody style. If you want faster take off I highly recommend the Widebody style over the challenger SRT Hellcat.