Bipartisanship? Not for this spending spree

Barbara Bender, Independence

To the editor:

Does everyone know what the Democrats going for in their $3.5 trillion spree? Funding for universal pre-K, paid family leave, a new federal child care program, free community college. Obamacare subsidies, and more, all of which will run into entitlements that “will be politically impossible to reform or repeal.” The bill will also fund “a vast climate agenda” and raise taxes by hundreds of billions.

How do you think the government is going to fund this? Yep – by taxing the average taxpayer!

Republicans should avoid the charade of bipartisanship and force the Democrats to take responsibility for the consequences of this mess.