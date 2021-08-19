People before politics – it's time to mask up

The Examiner

Blake Roberson, Independence

To the editor:

With an increase in the COVID variant, it would be well if our city government could use medical guidance in its decision rather than politics. We need to be pro-life on protecting our citizens!

It is always important to remember that we all have a responsibility to be a good neighbor and assist each other. To demand a “right” or “freedom” instead of acknowledging our responsibility is wrong-headed thinking.

I respect all opinions, but City Council members must think about the good of the whole community. Our doctors use masks for a reason, and we should also.

Let us work together for the good of all and protect each other.