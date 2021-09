The Examiner

Carol Miller

Independence

To the editor:

We have a dog in our neighborhood that barks constantly. He sounds so pitiful like he is tied up with no attention or care. We called the barking dog line with no help. We are supposed to find the exact house, confront the owner and take him or her to court in six months.

I thought this was the job of animal control. Is this the best Independence has to offer for animal welfare?