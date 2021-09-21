Taking down historical displays and monuments is counterproductive

The Examiner

Robert Brown, Blue Springs

To the editor:

I’m writing in regard to article by guest columnist Christopher Cantwell (The Examiner, Sept. 14, “Canceling history reflects poorly on Missouri and marginalizes people.”)

From Mr. Cantwell’s article I gather he was offended that the display “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights” was removed from the Missouri State Museum. He asserts that by removing the display early, Missouri Republicans are canceling or removing Missouri’s history and America’s history. He goes on in his article by telling the readers about an old saying that goes, “Those who don’t learn history are destined to repeat it.”

I really don’t have an issue or problem with what he’s stating but wonder if he was this outraged and wrote letters protesting all the monuments and statues being ripped down in the American South and Eastern states during 2020 and so far in 2021. I only hope he was as outraged by all of that because I too have stated many times, those who don’t learn history are destined to repeat it. My fear is that some of that history destroyed we shouldn’t want to see repeated. .