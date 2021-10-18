Vote yes for more resources for Independence police

The Examiner

Joyce and Jason White, Independence

To the editor:

We will be voting Yes on Question 2 supporting the Independence Police.

We worked in support of Proposition P over two years ago to secure some additional funding to hire more police officers but since that time the world has changed in many ways, leaving the city unable to hire officers to fill the normal staff let alone additional officers.

Question 2 will not increase anyone’s taxes.

Question 2 will simply re-allocate some of the additional funds that have been collected due to our change in purchasing habits to provide some additional funding to make our pay scale more competitive with other area police departments and both retain our current officers and make it somewhat easier to hire additional officers.