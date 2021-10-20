Thank you to community for police support

The Examiner

Jason Petersen, president, Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 1

To the editor:

On behalf of the members of Independence Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 1, I want to extend thanks and appreciation to all the citizens who showed support in our recent time of loss. The tremendous care and sorrow you displayed was impactful to all of us.

Thank you to all of you who attended the services. Thank you to all of you who continue to offer kind words of support when you see the person and not just the uniform. I cannot express it eloquently enough, so “Thank you” must suffice.

Even as we mourned, our work continued. Police departments from around the Kansas City Metro area responded to answer calls for service in our city. Several of our own officers supplemented these volunteers and honored their fallen brother by working, even during the services, procession and graveside services. Many of us suited up and worked that night, or the next day. We will continue to do so because it is our job, our responsibility, and our calling.

This recent support reaffirms that shown by citizens when you passed Prop P. Question 2 on the Nov. 2 ballot is an amendment to the use tax enacted by Prop P. This amendment is not a tax increase, nor does it reduce funding to the animal shelter, nor reduce the Police Department’s allotted percentage of the general fund. A “yes” vote on Question 2 allows spending the use tax revenue to retain current quality officers, recruit 30 additional officers above the current budgeted staffing levels, and address equipment needs in a sustainable manner.

Thank you for your support.