For police reform, consider the West Point model

It’s been a year and a half since the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked national protests and a broad, sustained call for police reform. Yet, many of the reform ideas pushed forward have stalled and will likely never advance for a simple reason: What’s really needed is sound leadership in the ranks and in the top-brass of our police departments, and that’s nearly impossible to force into practice through the policy arena.

Fortunately, we do have a model for driving systemic change that would build and even strengthen the leadership of inspired and moral leaders, many of whom are already in the police ranks, while draining away bad leadership and bad leaders in the process. And this model wouldn’t undercut the ability of average police officers to do their jobs. Nor would it require tens of billions of dollars of new expense.

What we should do is build a National Police Service University based on the model of our national military service academies of West Point and Annapolis as well as the Air Force and the Coast Guard academies.

There are a lot of military-based universities in the United States. From Norwich University in Vermont to the Virginia Military Institute and many others, a broad range of public and private universities are dedicated to turning out a high-caliber military officer corps. Many of these universities already feed into the ranks of police departments across the country.

But the federal government could significantly ramp up leadership training and, therefore, the leadership ranks of police departments across the country if it creates a new central training point for others to emulate and measure themselves against.

The beauty of a four-year university type setting for such a service academy can be found now at West Point and our other national service academies. Each has its own unique traditions, policies and curriculum. But broadly speaking, each engages a program that uses physical rigor to test the body and mind of its next generation of leaders. It then employs four years of academic study that recognizes how math and engineering training can broaden the mind and how the humanities can sharpen a person to make sound, moral and inspired decisions.

By the end of this process, those who graduate have a solid, moral grounding and a strong network of leaders to draw from as they build their own careers.

The same would be true if we created a prestigious national police service academy. Graduates would go on to serve in police departments across the country after meeting state licensing standards. Over time, a disproportionate number of them would rise up the ranks and become chiefs in departments big and small. As they did they would carry with them what they learned at the service academy and be able to draw on a network of other officers also rising up the ranks.

Such an academy could go on to offer graduate programs and degrees that could range from two-week-long intensive executive programs to full-time master and doctoral degrees. A national police service academy might even go on to offer MBAs and law degrees. But the main aim would be to make it a research institution that had a culture of strong ethics and serious intellectual training that would prepare the leaders of the future of the stressful and dynamic career of performing a key function of our society – ensuring public safety.

– The Dallas Morning News