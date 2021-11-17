Ask the corporate Ouija board for help

Jeff Fox

Headed for trouble

Facebook has taken to the common corporate dodge of trying to change reality by changing language. That’s a lot easier than actually changing reality – owning up to its issues and mending its ways in Facebook’s case – though changing verbiage seldom changes the underlying problems.

Facebook has justly gotten a good deal of grief in recent weeks for way it sucks up our data, manipulates its users’ behavior and gives not a hoot for the way its platforms spread misinformation and disinformation, which in a simpler era were known as big fat lies.

So, poof, a new name. We are now Meta, the company proclaims. Oh sure, the actual social media platform known as Facebook still goes by that. Ditto for Instagram and WhatsApp. But the company itself is Meta, which feels both pretentious and too clever by half.

All of this necessitates outside help to re-engineer word and image.

Meta says it’s hired a company owned by large French ad agency for “strategic thought leadership, media innovation, planning and investment, cross-channel approaches, tools, tech and operations.”

Good work if you can get it. I wonder if I could subcontract for the “strategic thought leadership” part of that deal. I think, therefore I lead?

I’ll steer clear of “media innovation,” inasmuch as it should be clear to all by now that that’s an oxymoron. But good luck, people of Meta. Your money will be well wasted.

My guess is that “cross-channel approaches” is meant to be fuzzy enough to mean any old thing yet sound important. If Zuckerberg himself crashes into my Twitter feed selling aluminum siding, I guess we’ll know we’ve had a breakthrough.

Maybe there is one possible “media innovation.” Let’s put the news on TikTok, the super-short video app.

“Good morning, folks. It’s 57 degrees in Independence. In today’s headlines – stuff happened. Gotta go!”

Yeah, I could do that five days a week. Give me a call, Meta or TikTok or whomever. I have thoughts. I am willing to lead. Let’s do content and monetize something.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at 816-350-6365 or jeff.fox@examiner.net.