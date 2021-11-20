Property rights are straightforward until you dig a little

Ken Garten

Legal perspectives

One of the first classes in law school is named “Property,” where they teach and drill you on all manner of property rights and rules, including real property – land – and personal property – stuff.

As you read and study the cases and statutes regarding real property, you quickly realize that there is a lot more than meets the eye when an open field is transformed into a neighborhood, with roads and defined lots and houses and water lines and a sewer system and electric power.

We tend to take for granted within the confines of our happy homes that we can flip a light switch, turn a water faucet, and flush a toilet, and, voila, the ease and convenience of modern life are there at our fingertips.

But part of what makes for the orderly and fair establishment of real property rights, use and enjoyment that foster such development include legal doctrines regarding land rights that go back for centuries.

Take trespass, for instance. The law provides for special remedies to protect landowners from encroachment on their real property.

Trespass on the land of another may be charged as a crime, or the subject of a lawsuit where injunctive relief may be granted, not just monetary damages, but to order a trespasser to cease and desist or face contempt of court, and to order the removal of obstructions that encroach on one’s land, including fences and driveways, above the ground, and utility line and pipes, below the ground.

But of course, real estate development like this requires a veritable labyrinth of underground and aboveground pipes and lines and structures to service the homes in a neighborhood with the modern convenience of roadways and utilities.

And common sense would indicate that we should be able to do whatever is necessary to service, repair and install these structures and amenities, above and below ground, whenever and wherever necessary, to make sure that they function properly for the benefit of everyone in the neighborhood.

And that’s all fine and good until one morning a crew of workers and a backhoe show up and start digging up a large chunk of your finely manicured front yard to repair a utility line for the benefit of your neighbor down the road.

To those who might object to such a scenario, this is where the critical concept of easements comes into play.

An easement is broadly defined as the right of one party to enter upon and use the real property of another for a limited, specific purpose.

As with so many doctrines relating to real estate, the most effective way to preserve an easement to go onto another’s property is for the owner of the land covered to agree to the easement in a written document that is then recorded with the recorder of deeds to put subsequent landowners on notice that their right to the land is subject to the easement.

This kind of easement is said to “run with the land,” meaning once it is established and filed, successors in interest are still benefitted and bound by it.

What this means is that if KCP&L has a utility easement that lets it keep and maintain power lines on your property, be it overhead on a pole at the front of your yard or buried there, and later KCP&L is taken over by Evergy, those easement rights then are assumed by Evergy.

By the same token, if you sell your house that is subject to a filed utility easement in the front yard to someone else, their ownership too is subject to the easement.

And so when a developer undertakes the process of buying a field to turn into a neighborhood, before they start selling off lots, they need to have in place all of the easements while they still own everything that will put utility and other key easements in place so that these utilities may be installed, maintained repaired in perpetuity, long after the lots are sold, the houses built, and the developer on to his next project.

Without them, things can get complicated when a landowner decides they can’t come on his land to service and repair utilities, as without an easement, that would be trespassing.

Ken Garten is a Blue Springs attorney. Email him at krgarten@yahoo.com.