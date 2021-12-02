Some irksome words that need to go

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Show me a deadline, and I’ll show you a journalist with excuses.

I was ... busy.

Oh, you meant today when you said “today?”

I forgot December was on the calendar again this year.

So to the good people at Lake Superior State University in beautiful Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, I plead for mercy. If I could just slide this under the professor's door, perhaps you could see it in your heart to consider these nominees for your 2022 list of words and phrases to be banished for misuse and overuse.

I know Dec. 31 nears, and you have much to sort out from nutbars across the land as you curate – strike that – as you finalize your list. (Curate was banished in 2015 and again in 2020. Finalize somehow has never made the list, though Strunk and White, who wrote the timeless “The Elements of Style,” called it pompous.)

I'm going to go with “weaponize” as my first choice for 2022, for both mis- and overuse. It escaped, like a lab experiment, from the Pentagon years ago. Now it has, shall we say, jumped the shark.

All it means is “used in a way I don't like, didn't see coming and seems unfair.” It's more annoying than “utilize,” but simple, sturdy “use” is still our best bet.

Other suggestions:

• Put away the big-boy and big-girl pants and stop with “man up” (banished in 2011) and similar belittling phrases. The world needs less nastiness, not more.

• “Iconic” – really? It’s functionally defined as “journalist out of adjectives, imagination and perspective.” If everything is iconic, then nothing is. And “famous for a hot minute in some circles” does not clear this particular bar.

• Curate. Again. Maybe it'll take this time. Curators at museums curate. That's about it. My grocery list is not curated, and neither is your boutique or catalogue. Let it go.

• I'm not sure what to do with “runway.” A problem looms. It's complicated, and some vague deadline hangs out there. We are told the more we delay – see: kicking the can down the road – the shorter the runway, which does suggest growing urgency and dread. It's not a terrible image.

We have lots of messy problems, politicians fussing over all the wrong things and a basically ungovernable populace, so I think we can expect plenty of kicked cans, short runways and, not least, train wrecks. Strap in for the fun.

• If you missed the Zoom, we can always circle back in the chat to get the 411, bullet points and takeaways. Will it be nuanced with the off chance of a value-add? Anything can happen.

This is where we are, friends. I could do without about half of those, but you can't spend all day ranting.

OK, who am I kidding? Rant away. It's one of our remaining core competencies.

As for myself, I shall carefully chose the hill upon which to die. It's the one where the language has been weaponized. I expect the fight to be short and without mercy.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner's editor. Reach him at jeff.fox@examiner.net.