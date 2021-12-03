Covid continues to take a toll on state and nation

The Examiner

It’s still too soon to know how the Omicron variant will shape the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is clear that conscious decisions by both politicians and the public have left us less prepared than we should be.

Those decisions make it easier for new variants to take hold, as Delta has, as Omicron might, as the next one might.

The most powerful tool we have are the vaccines developed in what would once have been considered a miraculous time. That work is rooted in basic science. Genome sequencing, itself a modern miracle, gave vaccine developers a huge boost and shaved years off the process. Vaccines have been widely available since spring – and are free, though with the caveat that our tax dollars paid for them in advance – and yet here in Missouri only half of the population is vaccinated. Nationwide it’s somewhat better but still short of what’s needed to stop the disease.

Our state government has not meaningfully looked out for the safety and security of its people or done enough to protect the economy from the disruptions the pandemic continues to cause. Quite the opposite. State leaders – chiefly the governor, attorney general and the General Assembly – have hidden data, downplayed the level of disease and death, scoffed at science, undermined public health rather than supported it, and attacked even modest local measures to control Covid. Local officials lacking the political cover they need to do the right thing have abandoned even simple mask mandates – at a time when Covid numbers are rising.

Mask hysteria from the politicians has kept the conversation from moving ahead to more substantive questions. How can a person feel safe walking into a store or restaurant knowing half of the people there are not vaccinated? Shouldn’t there be a better way? Doesn’t that customer have to right to be safe? Do the people serving the meals and ringing up sales have that right? Does anyone have the right to safety and security in their own community?

We are headed into winter after another Covid surge in Missouri in November, and now rules on masks and social distancing are out the window. Transmission of the disease remains high in this community, as it has for months.

On the positive side of the ledger, we have vaccines and boosters, and we have good, widely understood information on the value of frequent hand-washing, the extent to which masks reduce cases and deaths, and the extent to which social distancing helps.

But a sizeable number of people have chosen to ignore those and ignore the safety of those around them. The numbers rise again, a new variant pops up, and businesses see all of that and pull back, again. That hurts people and paychecks. We’ve seen this time and again for 21 months.

More than 15,000 Missourians have died. How many will it take before we collectively step up to stop it?