What happened to our big dreams?

Jeff Fox

Headed for trouble

We have launched a spacecraft – like a bottle rocket challenging a pterodactyl – far into space to crash into a small asteroid. The idea is to nudge it to a slightly different course and learn more so someday, if needed, we could do the same thing to an asteroid big and bad enough to take out the planet.

Seems like the prudent thing to do.

It also seems a little contradictory to put money, time and effort into saving this particular planet someday down the road while the prevailing drive right here right now is to trash the place as quickly as 7 billion humans can.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and others in the billionaire visionary crowd want to get us to Mars, just to cover our bets in case Earth doesn’t pan out. One is reminded of the story of Icarus, but you can’t say they're not on to something.

Fifty years ago this week Apollo 17 was making America’s last trip to the moon. Did it even seem possible at that time that we would go half a century and not send another human beyond the Earth’s near orbit?

Personally, I’m rooting for DART – the Double Asteroid Redirection Test – on its 6 million mile run to Dimorphos. The Wall Street Journal reports that sometime next fall it will hit Dimorphos, which is itself a moonlet around an asteroid named Didymos, at 15,000 mph. Then we’ll see what happens. It amounts to taking out an insurance policy.

Some time back Congress got something right and ordered NASA to start tracking the bigger, potentially worrisome asteroids frolicking about. NASA says it’s watching more than 1,000 that are 3,300 feet long or more – I don’t want 3,300 feet of anything falling on me – and none appear to be on a trajectory to take out Miami. And those big dudes like the one that killed the dinosaurs come along about once every 15 million years, so maybe we don’t need to sweat that one for the moment.

Back in the right here right now, I still have to ask: Why did we let our dreams of further space travel fade for so long?

The Apollo 17 crew shot one of those amazing Earth-as-a-small-blue-marble photos. On top of everything else we know, what more do we need to see? Why do we still heedlessly ignore caring for the one good planet we have?

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at jeff.fox@examiner.net.