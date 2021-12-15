Write the check, roll up your sleeves

Jeff Fox

Headed for trouble

Congress recently passed $1 trillion for infrastructure. What a nebulous term for what we used to just call roads and bridges, sidewalks and ditches, airports and sea ports.

I know how I want to spend my cut, and it’s none of that.

Interstate 29 headed north of Kansas City isn’t the greatest, but that’s not my concern today. An hour and a half up the road, you turn onto a state highway that also could use some TLC, but that’s not the point either.

You drive into a wildlife refuge, park and start walking out on a low berm, generally with water to each side with water lilies, ducks, geese, swans and coots. It’s not all that far, three quarters of a mile. But that 15 minutes is plenty of time to get plenty cold when the wind is blowing, which in December is always.

You arrive at the destination, a modest observation deck, the better with which to see the geese and coots and bald eagles.

It’s closed.

There’s not even a closed sign along with the all the other informative signs back where you parked 15 cold minutes ago. You have to walk all the way out there to determine that U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service doesn’t have clearance to run to Home Depot for a couple of boards and box of screws.

The two bottom steps have been out for at least two years, and you’d think the government, with its abundance of lawyers, would have identified this trip-and-fall hazard and liability. You’d think a job four Boy Scouts could handle in two hours – one if the adults stayed out of it – would have been done some time ago.

Those two steps were still unfixed when I visited the Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge earlier this fall, and then last weekend the whole structure was marked closed. This is not progress.

On closer inspection, the whole thing could use some work. Replace all the steps. And the handrails. Repaint it.

Or push it over and build new. My back-of-the-envelope math puts materials at far less than five figures. So, Santa Congress, that’s where I want my infrastructure money to go.

Look, I'm not much of a birder. My eyes are bad, and it would take the Hubble Space Telescope to get me in the game. But I hang with people who like that stuff, and Loess Bluffs is a great day-trip destination – a safe one – when you want a break from these tense and troubled times. An observation deck for the bird people seems pretty reasonable.

I know it’s not in keeping with the rules, regs and spirit of wildlife refuges, but a Porta Potty at Loess Bluffs would be handy too. Of course, this is the federal government, so that would probably blow the rest of the infrastructure budget.

