Attorney general's self-serving actions put lives at risk

The Examiner

Marvin Sands, Independence

To the editor:

It seems as if our Missouri attorney general, Eric Schmitt, just can’t help himself when it comes to minding his own business and staying out of the business of others.

With Covid-19 hospitalizations up dramatically in Missouri prompting real concerns about overcrowded hospitals and long waits for emergency services and other needs, our nosey attorney general is inserting himself as the know-it-all genius when it comes to health care and what is best for our public schools.

Vaccination rates remain low for school-age students, which raises the risk of spreading the disease. Many school districts closely monitor the health conditions of their students and teachers and then take the measures necessary to control the spread of serious illnesses such as the Covid-19 disease. Some of these measures require the wearing of masks and when necessary, mandates and quarantines to control and limit the spread of serious illnesses.

But what does our know-it-all attorney general do? Threatens those same school districts with legal action if they don’t comply with his orders not to comply with masks, mandates and quarantines. Even going to the extent of asking parents or anyone else to become tattle-tales and report the school districts who don’t comply with his orders.

Now I’m not a lawyer or any kind of legal authority, but it seems to me that school officials should always have the authority to act in the best interests of their districts and decide what is best when it comes to protecting their students, teachers and administrative staffs. And the attorney general should just butt out and leave these highly qualified administrators to do their jobs as best as they know how.

For a moment let’s paint a quick picture of what Attorney General Schmitt is really doing and why he is doing it. Keep in mind Eric Schmitt is running for the United States Senate to replace Roy Blunt when he steps down from that position. So, Schmitt sees this as a way to keep his name front and center before voters so that when election time comes around, he can just walk right in to the Senate without any problems.

Selfish and inconsiderate? You bet it is, and it is also self-serving and using his current office as a campaign office for Roy Bunt’s Senate seat.

Here’s the real problem with Schmitt’s interference: He is literally interfering with the school districts’ efforts to protect their own and villainizing school officials as tyrants who are earnestly attempting to protect their sacred educational institutions.

Mr. Schmitt needs to find another place of employment and leave governing to those who know how to govern.