Independence – final resting place for Truman and Wallace families

It seems there is a bottomless well of stories about Harry and Bess Truman. Many of those stories involve the lasting connections that they and their families had with Independence and Kansas City. That is especially evident when one considers the local cemeteries where so many Truman and Wallace family members are buried.

Woodlawn Cemetery, on Noland Road in Independence, is the final resting place for many of Bess W. Truman’s closest relatives. Her father, David Wallace, and her mother, Madge Gates Wallace, are interred there. In his last visit to Independence as president, Truman attended the burial of Bess’s mother in the Gates family plot.

Both sets of Bess Truman’s grandparents, George Porterfield Gates and Elizabeth (Emery) Gates, and Benjamin F. Wallace and Virginia (Willock) Wallace are buried in Woodlawn. Also, Woodlawn is the final resting place for Bess’s three brothers and their wives: George and Mary Frances “May” (Southern) Wallace; Frank and Natalie (Ott) Wallace; and David F. Wallace. David’s wife, Christine (Meyer) was entombed in Los Angeles County, California.

Several of Harry Truman’s relatives are buried in Forest Hill Cemetery, which is on Troost Avenue in Kansas City. His maternal grandparents, Solomon Young and Harriet Louisa Young, are buried there, as are Truman’s parents, John and Martha Ellen (Young); his sister, Mary Jane Truman; and his uncle Harrison Young, for whom Harry was named. An old Young family stone was removed in 1958, and Harry Truman replaced it with a larger one bearing both the Truman and Young names.

Truman’s brother, John Vivian Truman, and Vivian’s wife Luella (Campbell) Truman, are buried in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City. Truman’s paternal grandparents, Anderson Shipp Truman and Mary Jane (Holmes) Truman, are entombed in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Author Bruce Mathews noted that Harry and Bess Truman also had relatives who were laid to rest in Mount Washington Cemetery, which is on Brookside Avenue in Independence. Among their relatives buried there was Harry Truman’s cousin, Murray Truman Colgan, who died in 1958. Harry Truman’s great-grandmother, Nancy Tyler Holmes, and several other relatives of his, are buried at Elmwood Cemetery, which is in Kansas City.

Harry and Bess Truman are buried in the courtyard of the Harry S. Truman Library in Independence. Truman decided in the early or mid-1960s that the Truman Library would be his burial site. Looking out of his window in his office at the Library, he reportedly said, “I want to be out there, so I can get up and walk into my office if I want to.”

He also took interest in the details of his burial, including the selection of the inscription on his gravestone, which includes a reference to his service as Eastern District judge and presiding judge in Jackson County.

Bess’s gravestone notes her birth in Independence. Harry and Bess’s only child, their daughter Margaret, and her husband, E. Clifton Daniel, are also interred in the Library’s courtyard.

Despite the many years that they had spent away from Independence – Harry and Bess in Washington, DC, and Margaret in New York City – the Truman family decided to make Independence their final resting place. It’s unlikely they would’ve chosen anywhere else.

Sam Rushay is the supervisory archivist of the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum in Independence.