Christmas is a time for giving and holding fast to hope

The Examiner

The message of Christmas is universal. It is the triumph of hope.

Those of all faiths, or of no faith, can embrace “Peace on Earth, good will to all,” even as peace continues to elude humanity and good will often falters.

The Christian church centuries ago was wise to settle on Dec. 25 as the day to formally mark the birth of the Christ child, taking a cue from the pagans who rightly celebrated the return – at last – of the lengthening of days. Much of what the old hymn calls “the bleak mid-winter" still lies ahead, but we are assured that longer, warmer, better days lie beyond that.

It is a season of small comforts and reassurances. Those who celebrate gather to sing the songs their grandparents – and their grandparents before them – sang in years past. We gather to eat and visit. We mark another year, thinking of those we love, those who are away, those we’ve lost.

For many, things get even busier than usual. For the fortunate, there’s time to rest and reflect. For some, the season brings worries about doing enough for the kids. For the fortunate, that’s less of a concern.

Of course, it’s not about the gifts that one gets. It’s about what one gives, and the spirit behind the giving. Many religions, Christianity included, call for the surrender of the self and an embrace of serving others, but human beings – driven by a sense of brotherhood, driven by fear, generous one minute, selfish the next, kind one minute, thoughtless and cruel the next – experience that as a lifelong challenge. As is said, it’s too bad the Christmas spirit does not last all year.

The world itself is always diverting our attention from that higher purpose. Has the world, one wonders, ever been so troubled as it is today? Of course it has – and far worse – but when you’re in the midst of today’s cascading crises, it’s easy to forget yesterday’s trouble, sacrifice and loss – and the triumphs too.

So Christmas, in addition to its religious significance, comes as a reminder to try at least briefly to step away from our own worries and woes and lose ourselves in doing for others.

A star shines brightly in the long night. Better days are coming. It often doesn’t feel that way now, but we can live in hope. We can carry it with us through the darkness.