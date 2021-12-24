That rarest of things – a moment of peace

Jeff Fox

Headed for trouble

The Advent season means I can be assured that on one of those four Sundays the congregation will sing “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.”

“Rejoice! Rejoice!” we sing at the beginning of the chorus.

We’ll probably get just four verses, but it will be loud and earnest. It’s enough.

There’s a lot to be said for “enough.”

Springsteen, as usual, said it best:

“Poor man wanna be rich, rich man wanna be king,

And a king ain't satisfied till he rules everything.”

We’re all susceptible to that. Give me just a little more and, I promise, this time I’ll be happy and stop asking.

I wonder if in many ways it doesn’t go the other way too. We’re called to lead active lives, but it feels as if that too easily spins out of control. There’s too much going on, too much to keep track of, too much work, too many deadlines, too many obligations.

Too much need in the world, too much disaster and destruction, too much anger, too much despair.

Too. Much. Noise.

We’ve logically followed one advance in technology after another and built a world of a thousand channels and streams and platforms. We didn’t stop to ask if all of this together was logical or healthy. We’re plugged in up to our eyeballs, and our eyeballs can’t watch it all. But we can drive ourselves batty trying.

Our parents warned us – back in the days of three networks – that too much TV would rot our brains. Whatever truth lay in that goes politely unsaid in these days of Tik-Tok and YouTube.

There’s a lot to be said for “enough,” but embracing it is harder than it looks. The culture can’t stand “enough.”

Christmas, a time of wonder and expectation, is caught up in the culture and too often is expressed as a season of excess.

Can we ever step back, dial down the noise and find a measure of peace?

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at jeff.fox@examiner.net.